News at a Glance
Late MKO Abiola's Daughter, Tundun 'Attack' Sister, Hafsat Over Role In Yahaya's Presidential Campaign
Naija News
- Boadcast journalist, Tundun Abiola, has berated her half-sister, Hafsat Abiola, for likening presidential aspirant and governor of Kogi state, Yahaya
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
2023: MKO Abiola’s Daughter, Tundun Lambasts Sister, Hafsat For Using Dad’s Name To Campaign For Yahaya Bello
Ripples Nigeria:
Abiola's daughter, Tudun slams sister over Yahaya Bello’s comparison with father
Pulse Nigeria:
Tundun Abiola blasts sister, Hafsat, for exploiting father’s name for Yahaya Bello’s campaign
News Breakers:
Tundun Abiola berates Hafsat for ‘exploiting’ father’s name for Yahaya Bello’s campaign
Kanyi Daily:
Abiola’s Daughter Slams Sister For Exploiting Dad's Name For Yahaya Bello’s Campaign
More Picks
1
Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
5
2023: Atiku becoming President, matter of time – Finitiri -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
6
Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
8
One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos -
National Daily,
20 hours ago
9
Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
10
Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
