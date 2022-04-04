Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Late MKO Abiola's Daughter, Tundun 'Attack' Sister, Hafsat Over Role In Yahaya's Presidential Campaign
Naija News  - Boadcast journalist, Tundun Abiola, has berated her half-sister, Hafsat Abiola, for likening presidential aspirant and governor of Kogi state, Yahaya

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

