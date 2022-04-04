Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023 Presidency: I am set to restore MKO’s vision for Nigeria- Yahaya Bello
Vanguard News
- Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has pledged to restore the visions of the late Moshood Abiola (MKO), which is bringing hope to Nigerians and bridging
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
2023: I am set to restore MKO’s vision for Nigeria – Yahaya Bello
The Herald:
2023 Presidency: I’ll restore MKO’s vision for Nigeria – Yahaya Bello
National Accord:
2023 Presidency: I am set to restore MKO’s vision for Nigeria- Yahaya Bello
Prompt News:
2023 Presidency: I am set to restore MKO’s vision for Nigeria- Yahaya Bello
News Diary Online:
2023 Presidency: I am set to restore MKO’s vision for Nigeria- Yahaya Bello
The Eagle Online:
2023: Gov. Bello pledges to restore Late MKO Abiola’s visions
Observers Times:
I’m the new MKO: I am set to restore MKO’s vision for Nigeria- Yahaya Bello
National Daily:
2023 Presidency: I am set to restore MKO’s vision for Nigeria- Yahaya Bello
More Picks
1
Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
5
2023: Atiku becoming President, matter of time – Finitiri -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
6
Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
8
One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos -
National Daily,
20 hours ago
9
Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
10
Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...