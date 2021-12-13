FG’s N1.3trn electricity intervention fund have not yielded significant result - Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
3
|
Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
2023: Atiku becoming President, matter of time – Finitiri - The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos - National Daily,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win - Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago