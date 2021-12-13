Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG?s N1.3trn electricity intervention fund have not yielded significant result - Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The minister of finance, budget and planning, Zainab Ahmed has said that the federal government's N1.3 trillion intervention fund for the power sector has not yielded any significant

13 hours ago
