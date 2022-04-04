Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anti-Govt Sermon: Sacked Abuja Imam Gets New Appointment
The Nigeria Lawyer  - Sacked Chief Imam of National Assembly Mosque Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been appointed by the Management Committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja. Khalid was sacked ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

