Kaduna attack: Falana demands probe of Amaechi, NRC boss The Punch - Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has demanded the probe of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, following the bombing of a Kaduna-bound train last Monday.



News Credibility Score: 99%