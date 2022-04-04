Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian cinema’s recorded N346.6 million revenue in March: Official
News photo Peoples Gazette  - The figure represented 45 per cent increase compared to N189 million realised in March 2021.

   More Picks
1 Wizkid, Burna Boy, KSA, Femi Kuti, other Nigerian stars who have been nominated for Grammys and lost, won - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 21 hours ago
4 Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
6 Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos - National Daily, 15 hours ago
9 Insecurity: EU donates 30 boats, forensic equipment to Nigeria, others - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Biafra: IPOB speaks on Buhari ordering Nnamdi Kanu’s release - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
