Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
SIM-NIN LINKAGE : After Many Deadlines, 73m Unlinked Subscribers Barred From Making Calls
Leadership
- A total of 73 million active mobile lines in Nigeria will not be making calls from today.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Concerns as telecoms operators bar 75m unlinked SIMs
Daily Post:
Telecom operators block unlinked NIN-SIM calls
The Herald:
Telecom operators set to comply with bar on unlinked NIN-SIM calls
The Street Journal:
Concerns As Telecoms Operators Bar 75m Unlinked SIMs
The Eagle Online:
Telecom operators set to comply bar unlinked NIN-SIM calls
News Diary Online:
Telecom operators set to comply with bar on unlinked NIN-SIM calls
News Verge:
Telecom operators set to comply with bar on unlinked NIN-SIM calls — NEWSVERGE
National Accord:
We’re set to enforce FG’s directives to bar unlinked NIN-SIM calls – Telcom operators
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigerians react as FG orders Telcos to block outgoing calls from unlinked sims.
News Breakers:
Concerns as telecoms operators bar 75m unlinked SIMs
Ladun Liadi Blog:
E Don Happen! Telecom Operators Block Unlinked NIN-SIM Calls | Ladun Liadi's Blog
See Naija:
Telecom operators block unlinked NIN-SIM calls
Tell-Force Blog:
NIN-SIM Linkage: Telecom operators block unlinked NIN-SIMs from calls
Tori News:
Telecom Operators Block Unlinked NIN-SIM Calls
More Picks
1
Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
SIM-NIN LINKAGE : After Many Deadlines, 73m Unlinked Subscribers Barred From Making Calls -
Leadership,
10 hours ago
3
Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy prays to God for a husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
FG Appeals To Shell, Chevron, NNPC, Others On Gas Supply To NLNG Plants -
Independent,
18 hours ago
7
2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
8
Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
2023: Atiku becoming President, matter of time – Finitiri -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
10
I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...