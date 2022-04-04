Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ghanaian actress and Efia Odo has explained why she loves Nigerian men more than those from her country.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
5
2023: Atiku becoming President, matter of time – Finitiri -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
6
Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
8
One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos -
National Daily,
20 hours ago
9
Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
10
Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
