Pregnant woman stabs husband to death over plan to marry second wife in Ibadan
Within Nigeria  - 43-year-old pregnant woman, Omowunmi Joseph, has been arrested by the police after she stabbed her husband, Joseph Nwankwo, to death around 2am on Monday

7 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 DSS arrests nursing mother and five members of kidnap syndicate that specializes in abduction of toddlers in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy prays to God for a husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 SIM-NIN LINKAGE : After Many Deadlines, 73m Unlinked Subscribers Barred From Making Calls - Leadership, 10 hours ago
5 Nigeria has no big cake to share, next president must be ready for baking — Obaseki - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 FG Appeals To Shell, Chevron, NNPC, Others On Gas Supply To NLNG Plants - Independent, 18 hours ago
10 2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
