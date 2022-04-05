Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos police avert clash as okada man stabs one to death
News photo The Nation  - A violent protest erupted yesterday in the Ipaja area of Lagos following the murder of a man by a commercial motorcyclist.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Okada rider allegedly stabs man to death in Lagos Linda Ikeji Blog:
Okada rider allegedly stabs man to death in Lagos
Lagos Police Avert clash As Okada Man Stabs One To Death News Breakers:
Lagos Police Avert clash As Okada Man Stabs One To Death
Lagos Police Avert clash As Okada Man Stabs One To Death | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lagos Police Avert clash As Okada Man Stabs One To Death | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Okada Rider Stabs Man To Death In Lagos Naija News:
Okada Rider Stabs Man To Death In Lagos
Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Okada Rider In Lagos Tori News:
Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Okada Rider In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku becoming President, matter of time – Finitiri - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
6 Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
8 One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos - National Daily, 20 hours ago
9 Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info