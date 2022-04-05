Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yemi Alade: Why Angelique Kidjo Defeated Wizkid, Others To Win Grammys [Full List]
News photo The New Diplomat  - Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Alade, has said Beninese legend, Angelique Kidjo’s “Mother Nature” album deserved to win the Best Global

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Angelique Kidjo Trolled By Fans Blocks Comment Section The Guardian:
Angelique Kidjo Trolled By Fans Blocks Comment Section
Nigerians say Yemi Alade is next Angelique Kidjo after 2022 Grammy Vanguard News:
Nigerians say Yemi Alade is next Angelique Kidjo after 2022 Grammy
Wizkid Congratulates Angélique Kidjo  & Black Coffee Over Grammy Wins | SEE Not Just OK:
Wizkid Congratulates Angélique Kidjo  & Black Coffee Over Grammy Wins | SEE
Wizkid congratulates Angelique Kidjo on her 4th Grammys win. Pulse Nigeria:
Wizkid congratulates Angelique Kidjo on her 4th Grammys win.
Why Angelique Kidjo won Grammy for 5th time - P.M. News PM News:
Why Angelique Kidjo won Grammy for 5th time - P.M. News
Why Angelique Kidjo won Grammy for 5th time News Breakers:
Why Angelique Kidjo won Grammy for 5th time


   More Picks
1 I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy prays to God for a husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 You are a goat Sir- Leke Adeboye, son of RCCG General Overseer Pastor E.A Adeboye, slams erring pastors of the church - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Train Attack: NRC reiterates commitment to rescue hostages - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
8 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 5 hours ago
10 I’ll devote my time, energy to make Nigeria great – Anyim - The Nation, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info