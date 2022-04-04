Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine: You're a war criminal – Biden slams Putin over Bucha's massacre
Within Nigeria  - The United States, US, President, Joe Biden has lambasted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the latter's reported genocidal act in Ukraine

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bucha Killings: Biden Calls For Putin To Face War Crimes Trial Leadership:
Bucha Killings: Biden Calls For Putin To Face War Crimes Trial
Ukraine War: Biden Calls For Putin To Face War Crimes Trial After Bucha Killings The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ukraine War: Biden Calls For Putin To Face War Crimes Trial After Bucha Killings
Bucha atrocities show Putin is ‘war criminal’, Biden says News Breakers:
Bucha atrocities show Putin is ‘war criminal’, Biden says
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Should Face War Crimes Trial – Biden The war in Ukraine has prompted US President, Joe Biden to call for the trial of Russian President, Vladimir Putin for war crimes. Mr. Biden made this statement after the recent attack ... Silverbird TV:
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Should Face War Crimes Trial – Biden The war in Ukraine has prompted US President, Joe Biden to call for the trial of Russian President, Vladimir Putin for war crimes. Mr. Biden made this statement after the recent attack ...
Ukraine War: Biden Calls for Putin to Face War Crimes Trial After Bucha Killings NPO Reports:
Ukraine War: Biden Calls for Putin to Face War Crimes Trial After Bucha Killings
Ukraine’s Bucha Massacre: Biden Attacks Putin Again, Calls Him A War Criminal Tori News:
Ukraine’s Bucha Massacre: Biden Attacks Putin Again, Calls Him A War Criminal


   More Picks
1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku becoming President, matter of time – Finitiri - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
6 Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
8 One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos - National Daily, 20 hours ago
9 Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info