Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine War: France, Germany To Expel Over 40 Russian Diplomats
Sahara Reporters  - Ukraine War: France, Germany To Expel Over 40 Russian Diplomats

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats accused of spying The Guardian:
Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats accused of spying
Russia-Ukraine War: Germany, France to expel 75 Russian diplomats Premium Times:
Russia-Ukraine War: Germany, France to expel 75 Russian diplomats
Denmark joins France, Germany in expelling Russian diplomats Ripples Nigeria:
Denmark joins France, Germany in expelling Russian diplomats
Italy To Expel 30 Russian Diplomats – Official The Street Journal:
Italy To Expel 30 Russian Diplomats – Official
Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats TV360 Nigeria:
Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats
Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats over Ukraine - P.M. News PM News:
Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats over Ukraine - P.M. News
Denmark Expels 15 Russian Diplomats Accused Of Spying News Breakers:
Denmark Expels 15 Russian Diplomats Accused Of Spying
Denmark Expels 15 Russian Diplomats Accused Of Spying Screen Gist:
Denmark Expels 15 Russian Diplomats Accused Of Spying


   More Picks
1 Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Nigerian law student Damilola Olakanmi dies in UK after eating cannabis sweet - PM News, 13 hours ago
5 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
6 Train Attack: NRC reiterates commitment to rescue hostages - Premium Times, 1 day ago
7 "We did not show that we wanted it more than Ghana" - Eguavoen speaks on Nigeria missing 2022 FIFA World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 ‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Igbos are not cursed – Okorocha fires back at Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info