FCTA Projects $272 million for Construction of 5.76 Km New Abuja Rail Track
News photo This Day  - Olawale Ajimotokan The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Transportation Secretariat has projected the construction of a 5.76 kilometers rail track at the cost of $272 million.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

