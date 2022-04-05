Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Ogun: ECWA ‘pastor’ slumps, dies while preaching against money ritualists [VIDEO]
Daily Post
- A Deacon at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Onikoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has slumped and died while preaching in the church on Sunday. The
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Deacon dies while preaching against ritual killing in Ogun (video)
The Info NG:
Deacon slumps and dies while preaching against ritual killing in Ogun (video)
News Break:
VIDEO: Church Elder Slumps, Dies While Preaching Against Money Ritual
Within Nigeria:
Deacon dies while preaching against ritual killings in Ogun
Olajide TV:
Deacon dies while preaching against ritual killing in Ogun
Screen Gist:
Deacon Dies While Preaching Against Ritual Killing In Ogun
Naija News:
Confusion As Pastor Slumps And Dies While Preaching Against Money Rituals
Tori News:
Ogun: Shock As ECWA Pastor Slumps, Dies While Preaching Against Money Ritualists (Video)
More Picks
1
I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
5
Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Train Attack: NRC reiterates commitment to rescue hostages -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
7
Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover -
Gist Reel,
7 hours ago
8
I’ll devote my time, energy to make Nigeria great – Anyim -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
9
Best man caught stealing bride’s wedding gifts worth N500,000 in Kano -
Legit,
11 hours ago
10
Ponzi Scheme: Chinmark investor, Nuella commits suicide -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...