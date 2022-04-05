Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ogun: ECWA ‘pastor’ slumps, dies while preaching against money ritualists [VIDEO]
News photo Daily Post  - A Deacon at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Onikoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has slumped and died while preaching in the church on Sunday. The

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Deacon dies while preaching against ritual killing in Ogun (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Deacon dies while preaching against ritual killing in Ogun (video)
Deacon slumps and dies while preaching against ritual killing in Ogun (video) The Info NG:
Deacon slumps and dies while preaching against ritual killing in Ogun (video)
VIDEO: Church Elder Slumps, Dies While Preaching Against Money Ritual News Break:
VIDEO: Church Elder Slumps, Dies While Preaching Against Money Ritual
Deacon dies while preaching against ritual killings in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Deacon dies while preaching against ritual killings in Ogun
Deacon dies while preaching against ritual killing in Ogun Olajide TV:
Deacon dies while preaching against ritual killing in Ogun
Deacon Dies While Preaching Against Ritual Killing In Ogun Screen Gist:
Deacon Dies While Preaching Against Ritual Killing In Ogun
Confusion As Pastor Slumps And Dies While Preaching Against Money Rituals Naija News:
Confusion As Pastor Slumps And Dies While Preaching Against Money Rituals
Ogun: Shock As ECWA Pastor Slumps, Dies While Preaching Against Money Ritualists (Video) Tori News:
Ogun: Shock As ECWA Pastor Slumps, Dies While Preaching Against Money Ritualists (Video)


   More Picks
1 I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Train Attack: NRC reiterates commitment to rescue hostages - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
7 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 7 hours ago
8 I’ll devote my time, energy to make Nigeria great – Anyim - The Nation, 13 hours ago
9 Best man caught stealing bride’s wedding gifts worth N500,000 in Kano - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Ponzi Scheme: Chinmark investor, Nuella commits suicide - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info