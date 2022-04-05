‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen

Nigeria failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in ... Complete Sports - Former Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has revealed that he would be delighted to manage the senior national team anytime he's called up by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).Nigeria failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%