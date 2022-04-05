Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen
Complete Sports
- Former Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has revealed that he would be delighted to manage the senior national team anytime he's called up by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
Nigeria failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in ...
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Nigeria vs Ghana: NFF didn’t sack me – Eguavoen
Nigerian Tribune:
Oliseh ruled out Super Eagles Job
Naija Loaded:
I Warned NFF Not To Sack Rohr – Eguavoen Opens Up
Yaba Left Online:
2022 FIFA World Cup: "We did not show that we wanted it more than Ghana" – Eguavoen
Ripples Nigeria:
Eguavoen says he’ll take Super Eagles job again if called upon in future
The Eagle Online:
Oliseh ruled out of Super Eagles job
The New Diplomat:
I’ve No Regrets Coaching Super Eagles — Eguavoen
Eco City Reporters:
I Warned NFF Not To Sack Rohr – Eguavoen Opens Up
Online Nigeria:
‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen
Kemi Filani Blog:
Oliseh set to return as Super Eagles head coach
