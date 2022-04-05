Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cross River government denies non-payment of workers’ salaries
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - The Cross River government has faulted media reports alleging that it has been unable to pay salaries to workers and gratuities to pensioners in the state

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

