Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I don't see anything wrong with weed.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ghanaian actor and preacher, Majid Michel has said weed is a God-made plant and there is nothing wrong with using the substance.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I Don’t See Anything Wrong With Weed.” – Ghanaian Actor, Majid Michel Backs Marijuana Legalization Independent:
“I Don’t See Anything Wrong With Weed.” – Ghanaian Actor, Majid Michel Backs Marijuana Legalization
‘There is nothing wrong with Weed’ – Pastor News Break:
‘There is nothing wrong with Weed’ – Pastor
What is wrong with Josh2funny? 😭😭😭😭😂 Pulse Nigeria:
What is wrong with Josh2funny? 😭😭😭😭😂
"I don Olajide TV:
"I don't see anything wrong with weed.
Nollywood Gists:
I'm ok with legalization of 'wee'; let's brew and drink it, it was made by God — Majid Michel
I Don Tori News:
I Don't See Anything Wrong With Weed. It's God-made - Ghanaian Actor, Majid Michel Backs Legalization of Marijuana


   More Picks
1 I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy prays to God for a husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 SIM-NIN LINKAGE : After Many Deadlines, 73m Unlinked Subscribers Barred From Making Calls - Leadership, 13 hours ago
4 Nigeria has no big cake to share, next president must be ready for baking — Obaseki - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
5 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 IGP Promotes AIG Amadi To Acting DIG, Appoints New Commissioner For Ekiti - Naija News, 20 hours ago
7 FG Appeals To Shell, Chevron, NNPC, Others On Gas Supply To NLNG Plants - Independent, 20 hours ago
8 Hollywood dominates as Nigerian cinemas record N347 million revenue in March - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info