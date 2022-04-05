Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen kill two in Anambra after Soludo's prayer session
News photo The Nation  - Gunmen have allegedly killed two security men at St Joseph's Cathedral Church in Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

