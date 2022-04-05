Post News
News at a Glance
Mubaraq Bala, Self Styled Atheist Sentenced To 24 Years In Prison
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Court sentences Kano atheist to 36 years in prison for blasphemy
Premium Times:
Blasphemy: Kano court sentences atheist to 24 years in prison
News Wire NGR:
Mubarak Bala sentenced to 24 years in prison for blaspheming Islam on social media
News Rangers:
Nigeria Atheist Mubarak Bala Sentence To 24 Years In Prison For Blaspheming Islam
1st for Credible News:
Bala, Nigerian atheist, sentenced to 24 years in prison for blasphemy
More Picks
1
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
3
Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers -
The Eagle Online,
5 hours ago
4
25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
"We did not show that we wanted it more than Ghana" - Eguavoen speaks on Nigeria missing 2022 FIFA World Cup -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen -
Complete Sports,
1 day ago
7
Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Nigerian man reveals how he rewards his wife for “marrying him when he had less than N10K to his name” -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
10
2022 UTME: We allowed CBT centres to increase service charge – Registrar -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
