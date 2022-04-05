Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kwara: Dumping APC not solution, Lai Mohammed begs aggrieved associates
News photo The Punch  - Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has appealed to aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State to reconsider their decision to dump the party in the state.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari’s Minister, Lai Mohammed Begs Aggrieved APC Members Not To Dump Party Sahara Reporters:
Buhari’s Minister, Lai Mohammed Begs Aggrieved APC Members Not To Dump Party
Dumping APC is not the solution - Lai Mohammed begs aggrieved associates Linda Ikeji Blog:
Dumping APC is not the solution - Lai Mohammed begs aggrieved associates
Lai Mohammed begs APC defectors to return to party Ripples Nigeria:
Lai Mohammed begs APC defectors to return to party
Kwara: Dumping APC not solution, Lai Mohammed begs aggrieved associates The Eagle Online:
Kwara: Dumping APC not solution, Lai Mohammed begs aggrieved associates
Kwara: Dumping APC not solution, Lai Mohammed begs aggrieved associates News Breakers:
Kwara: Dumping APC not solution, Lai Mohammed begs aggrieved associates
Dumping APC is Not The Solution - Lai Mohammed Begs Aggrieved Associates Tori News:
Dumping APC is Not The Solution - Lai Mohammed Begs Aggrieved Associates


   More Picks
1 2023: How I’ll secure Nigeria as President -Moghalu - The Nation, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 2023: INEC reminds political parties on deadline for conduct of primaries - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
7 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
8 25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info