Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Daily Post
- Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry says he would be revealing an idea that would transform the nation’s economy to whoever emerges as Nigerian President in 2023.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
“What I Have To Tell Next President Will Change Nigeria” – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Nigerian Eye:
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie
The News Guru:
Pastor Ibiyeomie says his “strange wisdom” can lift Nigeria out of economic woes
Top Naija:
The idea I have will bring Nigeria out of economic woes -Pastor Ibiyeomie
PM News:
I have wisdom to take Nigeria out of economic woes: Ibiyeomie boasts
Online Nigeria:
I Have A Secret I Will Tell Next President That Will Change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie
See Naija:
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria
News Breakers:
I have wisdom to take Nigeria out of economic woes: Ibiyeomie boasts
Tori News:
I Have A Secret I Will Tell Next President That Will Change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Kemi Filani Blog:
I can get Nigeria out of economic woes with my wisdom -Pastor Ibiyeomie
More Picks
1
I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
You are a goat Sir- Leke Adeboye, son of RCCG General Overseer Pastor E.A Adeboye, slams erring pastors of the church -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy prays to God for a husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
FG Appeals To Shell, Chevron, NNPC, Others On Gas Supply To NLNG Plants -
Independent,
1 day ago
7
Hollywood dominates as Nigerian cinemas record N347 million revenue in March -
Premium Times,
14 hours ago
8
Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Hotelier arrested for allegedly raping Corps member to appear in court today -
The Eagle Online,
13 hours ago
10
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
