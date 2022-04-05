Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Daily Post  - Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry says he would be revealing an idea that would transform the nation’s economy to whoever emerges as Nigerian President in 2023.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“What I Have To Tell Next President Will Change Nigeria” – Pastor Ibiyeomie Naija Loaded:
“What I Have To Tell Next President Will Change Nigeria” – Pastor Ibiyeomie
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie Nigerian Eye:
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Pastor Ibiyeomie says his “strange wisdom” can lift Nigeria out of economic woes The News Guru:
Pastor Ibiyeomie says his “strange wisdom” can lift Nigeria out of economic woes
The idea I have will bring Nigeria out of economic woes -Pastor Ibiyeomie Top Naija:
The idea I have will bring Nigeria out of economic woes -Pastor Ibiyeomie
I have wisdom to take Nigeria out of economic woes: Ibiyeomie boasts PM News:
I have wisdom to take Nigeria out of economic woes: Ibiyeomie boasts
I Have A Secret I Will Tell Next President That Will Change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie Online Nigeria:
I Have A Secret I Will Tell Next President That Will Change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria See Naija:
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria
I have wisdom to take Nigeria out of economic woes: Ibiyeomie boasts News Breakers:
I have wisdom to take Nigeria out of economic woes: Ibiyeomie boasts
I Have A Secret I Will Tell Next President That Will Change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie Tori News:
I Have A Secret I Will Tell Next President That Will Change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie
I can get Nigeria out of economic woes with my wisdom -Pastor Ibiyeomie Kemi Filani Blog:
I can get Nigeria out of economic woes with my wisdom -Pastor Ibiyeomie


   More Picks
1 I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 You are a goat Sir- Leke Adeboye, son of RCCG General Overseer Pastor E.A Adeboye, slams erring pastors of the church - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy prays to God for a husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 FG Appeals To Shell, Chevron, NNPC, Others On Gas Supply To NLNG Plants - Independent, 1 day ago
7 Hollywood dominates as Nigerian cinemas record N347 million revenue in March - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
8 Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Hotelier arrested for allegedly raping Corps member to appear in court today - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
10 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info