Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shell emerges leading tax compliant company in Nigeria
News photo National Accord  - By JOY ADARA, Abuja – The Federal Inland Revenue Service has named Shell as a “leading tax compliant organisation in Nigeria for 2021.” At an [...]

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Shell Emerges Leading Tax Compliant Company Prompt News:
Shell Emerges Leading Tax Compliant Company
Shell emerges leading tax compliant company The Eagle Online:
Shell emerges leading tax compliant company
The Citizen:
Shell emerges leading tax-compliant company
Shell emerges leading tax compliant company The Point:
Shell emerges leading tax compliant company
Shell Emerges Leading Tax Compliant Company News Probe:
Shell Emerges Leading Tax Compliant Company


   More Picks
1 I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s Attorney-General Malami Declares Interest In Kebbi Governorship After Acquiring Multi-billion Naira Properties Fraudulently - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Train Attack: NRC reiterates commitment to rescue hostages - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
8 "We did not show that we wanted it more than Ghana" - Eguavoen speaks on Nigeria missing 2022 FIFA World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 ‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
10 Nigerian man reveals how he rewards his wife for “marrying him when he had less than N10K to his name” - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info