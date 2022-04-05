Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fans react as rapper Yung6ix records himself despite being involved in accident
Legit  - Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix, was recently involved in an accident in the US, and he recorded himself and shared the video online. Internet users bashed him for it.

43 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

