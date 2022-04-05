Post News
News at a Glance
Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Rejects Amnesty Offer By Governor Soludo To IPOB
Sahara Reporters
- Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Rejects Amnesty Offer By Governor Soludo To IPOB
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Kanu reacts as Soludo offers IPOB amnesty
The Nation:
Kanu reacts as Soludo offers IPOB amnesty
Vanguard News:
IPOB not criminals to be granted amnesty, Kanu's brother tackles Soludo
The Herald:
IPOB: Soludo Offers Amnesty To Members of The Indigenous People of Biafra
News Breakers:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Rejects Amnesty Offer By Governor Soludo To IPOB
Naija News:
Biafra: Kanu Speaks As Soludo Offers IPOB Amnesty
More Picks
1
I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover -
Gist Reel,
15 hours ago
7
Train Attack: NRC reiterates commitment to rescue hostages -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
8
"We did not show that we wanted it more than Ghana" - Eguavoen speaks on Nigeria missing 2022 FIFA World Cup -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen -
Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
10
2022 UTME: We allowed CBT centres to increase service charge – Registrar -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
