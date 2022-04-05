Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married.
The reality star, 42, and drummer, 46, privately got married at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas at 1:30
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker allegedly wed in Las Vegas
Legit:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially get married at secret event
The Trent:
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Get Married In Las Vegas
Information Nigeria:
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tie The Knot Hours After Grammys In Ceremony
Pulse Nigeria:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn’t get legally married in Vegas
News Breakers:
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Didn’t Get Legally Married In Vegas
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Didn’t Get Legally Married In Vegas | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tie The Knot Hours After Grammys In Ceremony
