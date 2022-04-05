Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Parties that violate electoral law will be barred from 2023 elections - INEC
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that any party which violates the provisions of the Electoral Act will be barred from participating in the 2023 general elections.&nbs

