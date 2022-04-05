Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Lai Mohammed reacts to supporters dumping APC
News photo Daily Post  - Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has reacted to reports of alleged defection of some of his supporters in the All Progressives

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

