Nigerian Senate Approves Special Fund To Tackle Sexual, Gender-based Violence, Others









The Senate, on Tuesday, passed a bill to reposition the National Human Rights Commission by establishing the National Human Rights Fund in Nigeria’s annual budget.

The Fund when established, would be ... Sahara Reporters - Nigerian SenateThe Senate, on Tuesday, passed a bill to reposition the National Human Rights Commission by establishing the National Human Rights Fund in Nigeria’s annual budget.The Fund when established, would be ...



News Credibility Score: 99%