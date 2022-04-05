Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bobrisky, Denrele, others risk jail as Reps consider crossdressing prohibition
The Punch  - Bobrisky, Denrele, others risk jail as Reps consider crossdressing prohibition

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
3 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
4 25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 "We did not show that we wanted it more than Ghana" - Eguavoen speaks on Nigeria missing 2022 FIFA World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 ‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen - Complete Sports, 1 day ago
7 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Nigerian man reveals how he rewards his wife for “marrying him when he had less than N10K to his name” - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
10 2022 UTME: We allowed CBT centres to increase service charge – Registrar - The Nation, 22 hours ago
