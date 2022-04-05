Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ICPC receives, investigating 100 petitions on recruitment scam
Prompt News  - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says its has received and investigating almost 100 petitions on recruitment scam from victim institutions and complicit individuals. The Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Recruitment Scam: ICPC Calls For Transparency In The Public Service Biz Watch Nigeria:
Recruitment Scam: ICPC Calls For Transparency In The Public Service
ICPC investigating 100 petitions on recruitment scam The Eagle Online:
ICPC investigating 100 petitions on recruitment scam
ICPC probing 100 petitions on recruitment scam The News Guru:
ICPC probing 100 petitions on recruitment scam
#ICPC Investigating 100 Petitions On Recruitment Scam The Genius Media:
#ICPC Investigating 100 Petitions On Recruitment Scam
ICPC:  We’re investigating almost 100 petitions on recruitment scam in public service Within Nigeria:
ICPC:  We’re investigating almost 100 petitions on recruitment scam in public service


   More Picks
1 Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Nigerian law student Damilola Olakanmi dies in UK after eating cannabis sweet - PM News, 13 hours ago
5 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
6 Train Attack: NRC reiterates commitment to rescue hostages - Premium Times, 1 day ago
7 "We did not show that we wanted it more than Ghana" - Eguavoen speaks on Nigeria missing 2022 FIFA World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 ‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Igbos are not cursed – Okorocha fires back at Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info