This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Tiger Woods has confirmed he plans to make his long-awaited return to action at The Masters on Thursday April 7.
Woods, a five-time green jacket winner, has not featured in a top-leve
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Tiger Woods To Play At 86th Masters Tomorrow
The Sun:
Tiger Woods confirms participation at the 86th Masters – The Sun Nigeria
Peoples Gazette:
Tiger Woods plans to play at 86th Masters Thursday
PM News:
Tiger Woods will play in Augusta Masters - P.M. News
Prompt News:
Tiger Woods plans to play at 86th Masters Thursday
The Eagle Online:
Tiger Woods confirms participation in 86th Masters
News Breakers:
Tiger Woods says he will play in this week’s Masters
The Genius Media:
#TheMasters: Tiger Woods Plans To Play At 86th Masters Thursday
Monte Oz Live:
Tiger Woods Announces Return to the Masters 14 Months After the Accident
More Picks
1
Seven persons arrested as police uncover Indian Hemp plantation in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
3
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Nigerian law student Damilola Olakanmi dies in UK after eating cannabis sweet -
PM News,
13 hours ago
5
Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
6
Train Attack: NRC reiterates commitment to rescue hostages -
Premium Times,
1 day ago
7
"We did not show that we wanted it more than Ghana" - Eguavoen speaks on Nigeria missing 2022 FIFA World Cup -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
9
2023: Igbos are not cursed – Okorocha fires back at Pastor Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
