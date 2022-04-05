Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service
Channels Television  - The Federal Government has detected over 1,500 workers who presented fake letters of employment to its verification committee.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service The Street Journal:
FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service
FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service News Breakers:
FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service
1,500 Workers Joined Federal Civil Service With Fake Letters –FG NPO Reports:
1,500 Workers Joined Federal Civil Service With Fake Letters –FG
1,500 Fake Workers Uncovered In Civil Service Naija News:
1,500 Fake Workers Uncovered In Civil Service
National Daily:
FG discovers 1,500 ghost workers In civil service


   More Picks
1 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
3 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
4 25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 "We did not show that we wanted it more than Ghana" - Eguavoen speaks on Nigeria missing 2022 FIFA World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 ‘I Will Take Up Super Eagles Job If Called Upon Again’ –Eguavoen - Complete Sports, 1 day ago
7 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Nigerian man reveals how he rewards his wife for “marrying him when he had less than N10K to his name” - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
10 2022 UTME: We allowed CBT centres to increase service charge – Registrar - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info