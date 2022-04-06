Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
How election debates launched me into limelight - Fashola
Premium Times
- Mr Fashola said he joined the governorship race in 2007 as a rookie but made himself known through debates against his opponents.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
I used election debate to connect with people in 2007 - Fashola
Nigerian Eye:
How I used election debates to sell myself in 2007 –Fashola
Within Nigeria:
Fashola explains how he used election debates to sell himself in 2007
Benco News:
Fashola Recommends Debate For Politicians Seeking Election In Nigeria
Naija News:
Fashola Recommends Debate For Politicians Seeking Election In Nigeria
More Picks
1
2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers -
The Eagle Online,
9 hours ago
3
Wizkid breaks silence after losing Grammys to Angelique Kidjo -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
2023: How I’ll secure Nigeria as President -Moghalu -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
5
Anti-grazing law: Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
2023: INEC reminds political parties on deadline for conduct of primaries -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
7
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
8
Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee -
Legit,
19 hours ago
9
Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
10
Senate passes Bill establishing medical sciences varsity in 6 geo-political zones — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...