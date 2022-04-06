Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Osun policemen accuse Cyprus-based student of Internet fraud, extort $504 crypto from victim
The Punch
- A Cyprus-based Nigerian, Ifeoluwa Lawal, has accused men of the Nigeria Police Force, Osun State Police Command, of extortion.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
How Osun police extorted $504 crypto from Cyprus-based student, accused him of being an internet fraudster
Affairs TV:
Osun policemen accuse Cyprus-based student of Internet fraud, extort $504 crypto from victim
Within Nigeria:
Osun policemen accuse Cyprus-based student of Internet fraud, extort $504 crypto from victim
Republican Nigeria:
Police allegedly intercept Cyprus-based student at Ede, ‘extort’ him of $504 crypto, labelled victim internet fraudster
Tori News:
Osun Policemen Accuse Cyprus-Based Student Of Internet Fraud, Extort $504 Crypto From Victim
More Picks
1
2023: How I’ll secure Nigeria as President -Moghalu -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
2
2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
2023: INEC reminds political parties on deadline for conduct of primaries -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
4
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee -
Legit,
16 hours ago
6
Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
7
Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers -
The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
8
25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...