Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun policemen accuse Cyprus-based student of Internet fraud, extort $504 crypto from victim
News photo The Punch  - A Cyprus-based Nigerian, Ifeoluwa Lawal, has accused men of the Nigeria Police Force, Osun State Police Command, of extortion.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How Osun police extorted $504 crypto from Cyprus-based student, accused him of being an internet fraudster The Street Journal:
How Osun police extorted $504 crypto from Cyprus-based student, accused him of being an internet fraudster
Osun policemen accuse Cyprus-based student of Internet fraud, extort $504 crypto from victim Affairs TV:
Osun policemen accuse Cyprus-based student of Internet fraud, extort $504 crypto from victim
Osun policemen accuse Cyprus-based student of Internet fraud, extort $504 crypto from victim Within Nigeria:
Osun policemen accuse Cyprus-based student of Internet fraud, extort $504 crypto from victim
Police allegedly intercept Cyprus-based student at Ede, ‘extort’ him of $504 crypto, labelled victim internet fraudster Republican Nigeria:
Police allegedly intercept Cyprus-based student at Ede, ‘extort’ him of $504 crypto, labelled victim internet fraudster
Osun Policemen Accuse Cyprus-Based Student Of Internet Fraud, Extort $504 Crypto From Victim Tori News:
Osun Policemen Accuse Cyprus-Based Student Of Internet Fraud, Extort $504 Crypto From Victim


   More Picks
1 2023: How I’ll secure Nigeria as President -Moghalu - The Nation, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 2023: INEC reminds political parties on deadline for conduct of primaries - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
7 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
8 25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info