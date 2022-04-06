Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria problems: Obasanjo, others needed to be consulted on way out — Okowa
News photo Vanguard News  - By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta Former  President Olusegun Obasanjo, former leaders and other stakeholders, including the country’s traditional rulers should be consulted to find lasting solution

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Is Troubled, Obasanjo, Others Need To Be Consulted — Okowa Independent:
Nigeria Is Troubled, Obasanjo, Others Need To Be Consulted — Okowa
Insecurity: Obasanjo, others must be consulted for way out – Okowa Business Day:
Insecurity: Obasanjo, others must be consulted for way out – Okowa
Okowa Visits Obasanjo, Says ‘We Need Him To Help Shape Nigeria’ Information Nigeria:
Okowa Visits Obasanjo, Says ‘We Need Him To Help Shape Nigeria’
Okowa: We need Obasanjo to help shape Nigeria Within Nigeria:
Okowa: We need Obasanjo to help shape Nigeria
INSECURITY: NIGERIA IS TROUBLED, OBASANJO, OTHERS NEED TO BE CONSULTED – GOV. OKOWA Nigeria Breaking News:
INSECURITY: NIGERIA IS TROUBLED, OBASANJO, OTHERS NEED TO BE CONSULTED – GOV. OKOWA
Okowa Visits Obasanjo In Ogun, Says Nigeria Needs His Experience On Nation Building Kanyi Daily:
Okowa Visits Obasanjo In Ogun, Says Nigeria Needs His Experience On Nation Building
Okowa Visits Obasanjo In Ogun, Says Nigeria Needs His Experience On Nation Building Online Nigeria:
Okowa Visits Obasanjo In Ogun, Says Nigeria Needs His Experience On Nation Building


   More Picks
1 2023: How I’ll secure Nigeria as President -Moghalu - The Nation, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 2023: INEC reminds political parties on deadline for conduct of primaries - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
7 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
8 25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info