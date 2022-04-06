Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
‘Second baby loading’ Reactions as Singer Simi laments bitterly over her current eating habits
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- There are speculations that sensational Nigerian singer Simi Ogunleye is expecting another baby after lamenting about her eating habits. In a post shared on her...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Edujandon:
‘Baby Number II Loading’ - Reactions As Singer Simi Complains Bitterly Over Her Current Eating Habits
Naija on Point:
‘Second Baby Loading’- Fans React As Simi Complains Over Her Current Eating Habits
Mp3 Bullet:
Simi expresses her dissatisfaction with her current eating habits
GL Trends:
Fans react as Simi laments over her current eating habits
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Second baby loading’ Reactions as Singer Simi laments bitterly over her current eating habits
More Picks
1
Wizkid breaks silence after losing Grammys to Angelique Kidjo -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
My husband’s manhood not functioning - Divorce-seeking woman tells court -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
3
Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers -
The Eagle Online,
8 hours ago
4
2023: How I’ll secure Nigeria as President -Moghalu -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
5
Transport Union, NURTW sacks MC Oluomo and dissolves Lagos State Council -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
Anti-grazing law: Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
2023: INEC reminds political parties on deadline for conduct of primaries -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
9
What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee -
Legit,
17 hours ago
