Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 1,500 Fake Workers Discovered In Nigerian Civil Service Under Buhari Government
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan




The Nigerian government has detected over 1,500 workers who presented fake letters of employment to its verification committee.
The Head of the Civil Service of ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service Channels Television:
FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service
FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service The Street Journal:
FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service
Over 1,500 Fake Workers Discovered In Nigerian Civil Service Under Buhari Government News Breakers:
Over 1,500 Fake Workers Discovered In Nigerian Civil Service Under Buhari Government
1,500 Workers Joined Federal Civil Service With Fake Letters –FG NPO Reports:
1,500 Workers Joined Federal Civil Service With Fake Letters –FG
1,500 Fake Workers Uncovered In Civil Service Naija News:
1,500 Fake Workers Uncovered In Civil Service
FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service Screen Gist:
FG Detects Over 1,500 Fake Workers In Civil Service
Over 1,500 Fake Workers Discovered In Nigerian Civil Service Under Buhari Government Infotrust News:
Over 1,500 Fake Workers Discovered In Nigerian Civil Service Under Buhari Government
National Daily:
FG discovers 1,500 ghost workers In civil service


   More Picks
1 2023: How I’ll secure Nigeria as President -Moghalu - The Nation, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 2023: INEC reminds political parties on deadline for conduct of primaries - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
7 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
8 25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info