News at a Glance
"I no longer want a relationship" - Tonto Dikeh tells men; gives reasons
Gist Reel
- Tonto Dikeh, has reflected on her past as she reveals that she no longer wants a romantic relationship with any man.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
My Heart Is Too Damaged, Hardened For Romance - Actress Tonto Dikeh Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she's not looking for a romantic relationship with any man.
Legit:
"My heart is too damaged and hardened to ever feel the need to want a relationship." - Tonto Dikeh. Have you ever felt the same way, and what was your story? 📸: tontolet (Instagram) #legitpost #legitng #tontodikeh #tuesdaythoughts
Oyo Gist:
My Heart Is Too Damaged And Hardened To Be In A Relationship – Tonto Dikeh
Ladun Liadi Blog:
My Heart Is Too Damaged & Hardened, Tonto Dikeh On Failed Love | Ladun Liadi's Blog
First Reports:
I don't want a man after all I've been through: Tonto Dikeh — First Reports
Bukas Blog:
“My Heart Is Too Damaged And Hardened”, Tonto Dikeh Pours Her Heart Out On Lies And Betrayal
Tori News:
My Heart Is Too Damaged And Hardened To Be In A Relationship - Tonto Dikeh
Kemi Filani Blog:
"My heart is too damaged and hardened to ever feel the need to want a relationship" Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken as she resigns from the dating world - Kemi Filani News
