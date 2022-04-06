Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Putin's daughters added to growing list of Russians sanctioned by the EU
Linda Ikeji Blog  - EU leaders are reportedly planning to place Vladimir Putin's daughters on its latest sanction hit-list in its latest crackdown on Moscow in the wake of alleged war crimes in&nbs

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EU eyes sanctions on Putin’s daughters over Ukraine war The Guardian:
EU eyes sanctions on Putin’s daughters over Ukraine war
Sahara Reporters:
Ukraine War: US Sanctions Putin’s Daughters, Russian Banks
President Putin’s Daughters Added To Growing List Of Russians Sanctioned By The EU Information Nigeria:
President Putin’s Daughters Added To Growing List Of Russians Sanctioned By The EU
US sanctions Putin Ripples Nigeria:
US sanctions Putin's daughters, prime minister, others over ‘attrocities’ in Ukraine
Russia/Ukraine war: Putin The Street Journal:
Russia/Ukraine war: Putin's daughters targeted in latest EU's sanction list
President Putin Within Nigeria:
President Putin's daughters added to growing list of Russians sanctioned by the EU
Ukraine War: US Sanctions Putin’s Daughters, Russian Banks News Breakers:
Ukraine War: US Sanctions Putin’s Daughters, Russian Banks
New sanctions By U.S. And Allies Target Russian Banks, Putin Global Upfront:
New sanctions By U.S. And Allies Target Russian Banks, Putin's Daughters And Wives Of Top Officials


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles star, Kelechi Nwakali accuses Spanish club SD Huesca of terminating his contract because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Linda Ikeji Blog, 41 mins ago
2 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
3 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 6 hours ago
4 Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’ - Tori News, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
7 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Rihanna Makes Forbes’ Billionaires List Debut, Kim Kardashian, Kanye, Others Make Cut - The Will, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria problems: Obasanjo, others needed to be consulted on way out — Okowa - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info