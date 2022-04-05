Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian doctor has narrated how some Nigerian hospitals inject women and lie to them that they are pregnant.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant Yaba Left Online:
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant Olajide TV:
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant
"How some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant" - Doctor narrates Gist Reel:
"How some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant" - Doctor narrates
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant Naija Parrot:
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant
Doctor Threatens To Expose Hospital Which Inject Women With Pregnancy Hormones And Lie To Them That They Are Pregnant Tori News:
Doctor Threatens To Expose Hospital Which Inject Women With Pregnancy Hormones And Lie To Them That They Are Pregnant


   More Picks
1 2023: How I’ll secure Nigeria as President -Moghalu - The Nation, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 2023: INEC reminds political parties on deadline for conduct of primaries - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 What I have to tell next president will change Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Actress Rita Dominic shares stunning pre-wedding photos as she gets set to wed lover - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
7 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
8 25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info