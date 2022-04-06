Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Confusion As Court Puts Ayade’s Defection Judgment On Hold
Screen Gist
- Screengist.com - Home of Entertainment news, celebrity gossip, politics, fashion, romance and livestyle events
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Anxiety as court puts judgement in Ayade’s defection matter on hold
AIT:
Ayade's Defection: Court puts Judgement on hold
Independent:
[Defection] Court Halts Judgement On Ayade
The Eagle Online:
Again, court postpones judgement on Ayade's defection
Naija News:
Confusion As Court Puts Ayade’s Defection Judgment On Hold
Tori News:
Confusion As Court Puts Ayade’s Defection Judgment on Hold
More Picks
1
Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
2
Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers -
The Eagle Online,
14 hours ago
3
Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old -
The Nation,
3 hours ago
5
Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’ -
Tori News,
11 hours ago
6
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
8
"My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking -
Gist Reel,
3 hours ago
9
Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
5 hours ago
