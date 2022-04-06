Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Any stew below 100k is not good enough – Noble Igwe laments, Nigerians react
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigerian media personality and fashion icon, Noble Igwe has sparked debate on social media with his post on amount suitable for making stew.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Any stew prepared with less than N100k is not stew enough – Noble Igwe Correct NG:
Any stew prepared with less than N100k is not stew enough – Noble Igwe
Stew prepared with less than N100k is not stew enough – Noble Igwe spills Top Naija:
Stew prepared with less than N100k is not stew enough – Noble Igwe spills
Any stew below N100k is not stew enough — Media Personality, Noble Igwe Instablog 9ja:
Any stew below N100k is not stew enough — Media Personality, Noble Igwe
Nigerians react to Noble Igwe statements about stew below 100k GL Trends:
Nigerians react to Noble Igwe statements about stew below 100k
Any stew prepared with less than N100k is not stew enough – Noble Igwe Naija on Point:
Any stew prepared with less than N100k is not stew enough – Noble Igwe


   More Picks
1 Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
3 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 3 hours ago
5 Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’ - Tori News, 11 hours ago
6 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike - The Punch, 15 hours ago
8 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 3 hours ago
9 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info