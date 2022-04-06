Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions as lady celebrates birthday with mermaid-themed photos (Video)
Gist Reel  - Lady stirs reactions on social media as she celebrates her birthday with mermaid-themed photos; netizens left astonished.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Reactions as lady celebrates birthday with mermaid-themed photos (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Reactions as lady celebrates birthday with mermaid-themed photos (Video)
Reactions as lady celebrates birthday with mermaid-themed photos (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Reactions as lady celebrates birthday with mermaid-themed photos (Video)
Reactions as lady celebrates birthday with mermaid-themed photos (Video) The Dabigal Blog:
Reactions as lady celebrates birthday with mermaid-themed photos (Video)
Reactions as lady celebrates birthday with mermaid-themed photos (Video) Naija Parrot:
Reactions as lady celebrates birthday with mermaid-themed photos (Video)
Lady Celebrates Birthday With Mermaid-themed Photos (Video) Tori News:
Lady Celebrates Birthday With Mermaid-themed Photos (Video)


   More Picks
1 Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
3 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 5 hours ago
4 Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’ - Tori News, 12 hours ago
5 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Rihanna Makes Forbes’ Billionaires List Debut, Kim Kardashian, Kanye, Others Make Cut - The Will, 12 hours ago
7 2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 4 hours ago
9 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info