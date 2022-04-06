Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Man escapes death as huge billboard falls on tricycle in Lagos (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man fortunately escaped death after a huge billboard fell on top of commercial tricycle commonly called Keke in Ikeja area of Lagos.
The incident happened along Kudirat Abiola
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
LUCKY ESCAPE: Man cheats death as billboard falls on top of tricycle commonly called Keke along Kudirat Abiola Way in Lagos. No death occured. The bill board blocked the both sides of the roads leading to massive gridlock up along that corridor.
Yaba Left Online:
Man escapes death as huge billboard falls on tricycle in Lagos
The Info NG:
Man escapes death as huge billboard falls on tricycle in Lagos (video)
Naija Parrot:
Man escapes death as huge billboard falls on tricycle in Lagos (video)
Tori News:
Man Escapes Death As Huge Billboard Falls On Keke Napep In Lagos (Video)
More Picks
1
Wizkid breaks silence after losing Grammys to Angelique Kidjo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
3
Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
4
Anti-grazing law: Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee -
Legit,
22 hours ago
6
I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old -
The Nation,
2 hours ago
7
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
9
"My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking -
Gist Reel,
1 hour ago
10
Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...