Fuji enthusiast, Alhaji Isiaka Iyanda Sawaba is dead
News photo The Street Journal  - Alhaji Isiaka Iyanda Sawaba popularly known as Easy Sawaba, one of the greatest forces to reckon with in the Fuji genre of Nigeria’s music industry is dead. He was aged 71. Very little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

