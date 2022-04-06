Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha ― German Chancellor
News photo Vanguard News  - German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, addressed the killings in Bucha in remarks to parliament on Wednesday, saying that Russian soldiers committed a massacre of Ukrainian civilians

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha – Scholz The Nation:
Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha – Scholz
Russia massacred Ukrainians in Bucha, German Chancellor Scholz alleges Peoples Gazette:
Russia massacred Ukrainians in Bucha, German Chancellor Scholz alleges
German Chancellor says Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha Pulse Nigeria:
German Chancellor says Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha
Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha –  Scholz — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha –  Scholz — Daily Nigerian
Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha – Scholz — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha – Scholz — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
2 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
3 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 5 hours ago
4 Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’ - Tori News, 12 hours ago
5 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Rihanna Makes Forbes’ Billionaires List Debut, Kim Kardashian, Kanye, Others Make Cut - The Will, 13 hours ago
7 2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 4 hours ago
9 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info