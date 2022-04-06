Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: APGA cuts nomination fees for women, youths by 50%
The Punch  - The All Progressives Grand Alliance has declared a 50 per cent reduction of its nomination fees for women and youths, to ease the burden of electioneering expenses and equally make elective posts more accessible to them, ahead of the 2023 polls.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

