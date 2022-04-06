Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Kebbi State government has reduced the working hours for the state workers by one hour, due to the Ramadan fast.

 

A statement released by the state acting Head of Service, Alhaji S

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

