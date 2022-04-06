Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Senate has summoned the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick over Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The resolutions were sequel ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Qatar 2022: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalisation of stadium The Guardian:
Qatar 2022: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalisation of stadium
Senate Summons Minister, NFF President Over Abuja Stadium Vandalisation￼ Independent:
Senate Summons Minister, NFF President Over Abuja Stadium Vandalisation￼
Senate summons Sports Minister Sunday Dare, NFF President PM News:
Senate summons Sports Minister Sunday Dare, NFF President
Eagles’ Qatar 2022 Failure: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President Prompt News:
Eagles’ Qatar 2022 Failure: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President
Nigeria v Ghana: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalisation of Stadium The News Guru:
Nigeria v Ghana: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalisation of Stadium
Qatar 2022: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalisation of Stadium News Diary Online:
Qatar 2022: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalisation of Stadium
Qatar 2022: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalization of Stadium The Eagle Online:
Qatar 2022: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalization of Stadium
Senate Summons Sports Minister, NFF President The Will:
Senate Summons Sports Minister, NFF President
Qatar 2022: Senate Summons Sports Minister, NFF President Over Vandalisation Of Stadium The Street Journal:
Qatar 2022: Senate Summons Sports Minister, NFF President Over Vandalisation Of Stadium
Qatar 2022: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalisation of Stadium News Verge:
Qatar 2022: Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over vandalisation of Stadium
Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup News Breakers:
Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup
Senate Summons Sports Minister Over MKO Stadium Violence, Eagles’ Failure NPO Reports:
Senate Summons Sports Minister Over MKO Stadium Violence, Eagles’ Failure
Senate Summons Minister, NFF President Over Abuja Stadium Vandalisation The New Diplomat:
Senate Summons Minister, NFF President Over Abuja Stadium Vandalisation


   More Picks
1 NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 15 hours ago
3 Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 mins ago
4 Governor Matawalle buys brand new expensive cars, Cadillac for 260 Zamfara traditional rulers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
9 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info